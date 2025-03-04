International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $221,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 199,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,541,000 after buying an additional 43,804 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $250.04 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $265.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.93 and its 200-day moving average is $224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

