Insider Selling: Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Insider Sells 30,996 Shares of Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Option Care Health Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $34.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 487.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

