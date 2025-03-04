Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells 3,031 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Myriam Curet sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.30, for a total transaction of $1,749,796.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,786.90. The trade was a 89.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, February 27th, Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $1,394,981.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $6.17 on Monday, hitting $566.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,928. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.08. The stock has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,813,478,000 after purchasing an additional 360,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,039,200,000 after buying an additional 243,802 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,356,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

