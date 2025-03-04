Insider Buying: Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP) Insider Buys 5,900 Shares of Stock

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) insider Garett Rosenblum bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $134,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $134,756. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Millrose Properties Price Performance
Shares of Millrose Properties stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $27.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Millrose Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
About Millrose Properties
Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.
