Insider Buying: Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Purchases 272 Shares of Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,168.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,896. The trade was a 2.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Scott Cooley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Richard Scott Cooley purchased 1,000 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $152.25 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $147.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.98. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $173.25.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.12 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

