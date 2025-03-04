Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at $356,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:PDEC opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

