Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Up 33.8% in February

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on INGR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,906.76. The trade was a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 195.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ingredion by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,436,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,862,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 75.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after buying an additional 83,708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,683,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.44. The stock had a trading volume of 153,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $109.51 and a 52 week high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.96%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

