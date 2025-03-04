Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TPG in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of TPG by 1,128.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of TPG by 25.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of TPG by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of TPG opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. TPG Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPG

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of TPG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at $980,716.31. This trade represents a 9.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.