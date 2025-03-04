Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Shares in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 14.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Vicor Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $122,971.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,369.38. This trade represents a 5.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $113,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,202 shares of company stock worth $792,737. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

