Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,279 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,187,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 779.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:NX opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,328 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $99,673.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,441.32. This trade represents a 1.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

