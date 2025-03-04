IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,732,000 after buying an additional 40,349 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,696,000 after acquiring an additional 464,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,867,000 after purchasing an additional 316,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

In related news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. The trade was a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $437.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $450.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.50 and a 52 week high of $580.18.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

