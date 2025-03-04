Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $153.85 and last traded at $148.42, with a volume of 272422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,159.20. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $130,406.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,700.80. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,571 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

