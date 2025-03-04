Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. Research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBG. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Hub Group

Hub Group Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.