HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded at Barclays

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HSBC has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $61.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $216.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 138.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

