HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE HSBC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.35. 3,875,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,397. HSBC has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $61.42. The firm has a market cap of $216.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 2.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 16.1% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 15.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 500,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in HSBC by 28.9% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 301,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

