Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 29 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after buying an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after buying an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,221,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after buying an additional 510,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,842,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $578.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $624.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.26.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

