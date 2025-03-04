Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Makes New $8.49 Million Investment in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 169,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,000. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,169,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 243,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of USTB stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $50.92.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.