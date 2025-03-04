Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Lowers Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 683.4% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $38.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

