Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

