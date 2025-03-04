Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Acquires 288 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,416 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $1,156,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $3,433,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Shell by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 91,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $202.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

