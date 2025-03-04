Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.31.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 2,817 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $108,060.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,262.72. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $149,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,998,887.88. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,817 shares of company stock valued at $415,140. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

