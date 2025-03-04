Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. 231,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,605. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $7.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund ( NYSE:HFRO Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

