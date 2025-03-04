HFR Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

