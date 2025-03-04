HFR Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.29.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

