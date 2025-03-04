HFR Wealth Management LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Dover accounts for approximately 2.9% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Dover Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $192.99 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $166.20 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.59%.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.