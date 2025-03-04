Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the January 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HXGCF remained flat at $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.
Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile
