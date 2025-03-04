Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the January 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.

Hexagon Composites ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HXGCF remained flat at $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60.

Get Hexagon Composites ASA alerts:

Hexagon Composites ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hexagon Composites ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of composite pressure cylinders and fuel systems for alternative fuels worldwide. The company operates through Hexagon Agility, Hexagon Ragasco, and Hexagon Digital Wave segments. The Hexagon Agility segment provides clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and gaseous energy transportation; and gas distribution solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon Composites ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.