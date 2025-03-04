Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNNAZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.36. 4,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $24.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25.

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

