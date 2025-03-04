Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HNNAZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.36. 4,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $24.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile
