Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 13.9% – Here’s What Happened

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 16,459,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,795% from the average daily volume of 868,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The company has a market cap of C$22.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
