Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Short Interest Update

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,400 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 541,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Helium One Global Price Performance
Helium One Global stock traded down C$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.01. The company had a trading volume of 169,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,723. Helium One Global has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.
Helium One Global Company Profile
