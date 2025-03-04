Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Short Interest Update

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,400 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the January 31st total of 541,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Helium One Global stock traded down C$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.01. The company had a trading volume of 169,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,723. Helium One Global has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,899 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 807 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 259 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

