Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.61, but opened at $41.96. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 52,012 shares.

HSII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $934.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

