Healthcare Stocks To Watch Today – March 3rd

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Salesforce, Vertiv, Hims & Hers Health, Johnson & Johnson, and Oracle are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies operating in the medical and healthcare sectors, including those involved in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to advances in medical technology and demographics while also carrying risks associated with regulatory changes and industry-specific challenges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,467,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,565,582. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $6.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $468.10. 2,337,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,928,438. The company has a market cap of $430.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $297.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,726,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.95. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded down $8.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.19. 8,626,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,780,575. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $155.84.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

NYSE:HIMS traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.29. 15,847,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,858,219. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,353,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,147,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.02.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $163.96. 3,262,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,539,794. Oracle has a 52-week low of $110.36 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $458.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.83.

