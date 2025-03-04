Head-To-Head Comparison: Palvella Therapeutics (PVLA) & Its Peers

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) is one of 1,068 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Palvella Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Palvella Therapeutics has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palvella Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 3.64, meaning that their average share price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palvella Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palvella Therapeutics $42.81 million -$24.54 million -1.62 Palvella Therapeutics Competitors $9.96 billion $135.48 million -8.31

Analyst Recommendations

Palvella Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Palvella Therapeutics. Palvella Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Palvella Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palvella Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Palvella Therapeutics Competitors 8194 21885 49779 1316 2.54

Palvella Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 106.31%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 207.38%. Given Palvella Therapeutics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palvella Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Palvella Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palvella Therapeutics N/A -80.93% -59.55% Palvella Therapeutics Competitors -3,409.82% -235.83% -32.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.1% of Palvella Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Palvella Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Palvella Therapeutics competitors beat Palvella Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in WAYNE, Pa.

