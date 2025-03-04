HC Wainwright Predicts Intrusion FY2026 Earnings

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Intrusion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intrusion’s current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intrusion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Intrusion Stock Performance

Shares of Intrusion stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. Intrusion has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrusion

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

