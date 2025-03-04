Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,802 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Hasbro by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAS

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.