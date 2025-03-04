Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Sold by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Harrow were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harrow by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow in the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of HROW opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.69. Harrow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HROW shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

