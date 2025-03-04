Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 219.10 ($2.78) and last traded at GBX 219.80 ($2.79), with a volume of 11968727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.10 ($2.89).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

About Harbour Energy

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 260.97. The firm has a market cap of £3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75.

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.