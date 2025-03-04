Guild (GHLD) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GHLD opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. Guild has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GHLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Guild in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Guild from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Guild from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

