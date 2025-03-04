Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Short Interest Up 54.9% in February

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the January 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 907,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 50.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 2,116.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 232.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

GOF traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $15.74. 1,156,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $16.08.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

