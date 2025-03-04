Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GUG)

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.73. 56,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,681. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.

