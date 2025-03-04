Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 82 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $239.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.17 and a twelve month high of $239.81. The company has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

