Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Woodward by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Stock Down 2.5 %

WWD stock opened at $184.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.77. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $201.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $1,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,275.35. This represents a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

