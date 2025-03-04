Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 401 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.8% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $187.37 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.83, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 191.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

