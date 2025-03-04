Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Stock Price Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.50. 2,121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Simec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
