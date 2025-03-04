Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports.

PAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 2.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Shares of PAC stock traded down $5.12 on Tuesday, hitting $181.64. The stock had a trading volume of 43,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,819. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.48. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $139.64 and a 1 year high of $205.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 327.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.