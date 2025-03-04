Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $460.33.

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total value of $2,560,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,013,899.56. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $450.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $258.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.44. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

