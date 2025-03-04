Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys Shares of 9,068 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in AT&T by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:T opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $198.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

