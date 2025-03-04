Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.27 and last traded at C$6.25, with a volume of 35240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.00 price target on Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.
Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 8.1 %
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas.
