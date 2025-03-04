Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.27 and last traded at C$6.25, with a volume of 35240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.68.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.00 price target on Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.20. The company has a market cap of C$157.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas.

