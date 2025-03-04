GR Financial Group LLC Buys 427 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

GR Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 makes up 0.1% of GR Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GR Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter worth $60,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $100.06.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

