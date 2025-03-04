Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Director Thomas Mcconnon Sells 205,000 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $24,876,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,138,620.80. The trade was a 37.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 2.4 %

Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.47. The stock had a trading volume of 328,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,574. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $5.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,134,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $780,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 72,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 13.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

