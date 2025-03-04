Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QRMI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.90. 13,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,490. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 million, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.1742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF ( NASDAQ:QRMI Free Report ) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.29% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.

