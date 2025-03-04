Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI) Short Interest Update

Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NASDAQ:QRMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QRMI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.90. 13,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,490. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 million, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.1742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF
About Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (QRMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that holds NASDAQ 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The fund buys 5% OTM put options and sells ATM covered call options on a monthly basis.
